Excitement builds as North-East prepares for record-breaking Women's Rugby World Cup opener

The North-East is preparing to host the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in less than two weeks.

The tournament, taking place between August 22nd and September 27th, is set to be a generational moment for women’s rugby, with it expected to become the most viewed women’s rugby event of all time.

More than 330,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament nationwide, over twice the number for the previous tournament in New Zealand, and tickets are still available for the opener in the area.

Details

Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

Friday 22nd August: England vs USA (Kick-off: 7.30pm)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, Anne-Marie, will commence celebrations with a pre-match performance, presented by O2. The performance, produced by Live Nation, will set the tone for an action-packed six weeks of women’s rugby.

Anne-Marie, known for hits such as ‘2002’, ‘Friends’, and ‘Rockabye’, is one of the UK’s most exciting and dynamic pop talents. With multiple BRIT Award nominations and a truly global fanbase, Anne-Marie will bring her vibrant energy and empowering anthems to light up the stadium and kickstart England’s biggest-ever celebration of women’s rugby.

It’s set to be a spectacle like no other with inspiring personalities that will resonate with a wide demographic, whilst the tournament will play a central role in shaping positive perceptions of women’s sport at all levels of the game, championing gender equity, and enriching local communities.

With 60% of the 400,000 tickets nationwide under £25, alongside friendly kick-off times at the weekends, it is the most accessible Rugby World Cup ever organised and embodies rugby’s inclusive nature.

To make sure you don’t miss out, tickets are still available on general sale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For the latest tournament updates and fixture details, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.