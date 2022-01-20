Hebburn Town Juniors FC donated bibs, cones and balls to South Tyneside Council for their new football sessions held for youngsters in the area.

The new football sessions are held on Friday evenings from 7pm to 8.45pm at Clegwell & Hartleyburn Community Hub in Mountbatten Avenue, Hebburn.

Organisers say the sessions aim to give young people a place to go and do something constructive while having fun, instead of hanging out on the streets and potentially getting into trouble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Richardson of Hebburn Town Juniors FC said the club was thrilled to get behind such a productive project for young people in the area.

“The key thing of the sessions is to keep kids off the street, and there’s not a great deal of places to play football,” he said.

"We saw the council session and we said we’d help promote it putting it out on our social media.

"We saw the value the session has to youngsters particularly on a Friday night.”

Not only was the club happy to support the football sessions, they also wanted to provide any equipment needed to carry out the sessions.

Although the club has already made a generous donation to the project, it will also be providing some pop-up goals for use at the sessions.

"The club is the hub of the community and we’ll do anything we can to help people out,” said Steve.

It comes after a great 2021 for Hebburn Town, with The Hornets winning the FA Vase at Wembley, which got the whole area buzzing.

Steve said the club is continuing to grow, and is aiming to develop its ladies football team to get more women involved in playing and coaching the sport.

It has recently developed a Recreational “Just Play” session for women aged 16+ to help women make new friends, improve their physical and mental wellbeing and have fun.