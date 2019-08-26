Hebburn Town Reserves build on solid start to the new season
Hebburn Town Reserves manager Brian Johnson is enjoying seeing his side build on solid foundations in the opening stages of the Wearside League season.
The Hornets second string suffered a surprise home defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Durham United in the opening league fixture of their title defence.
But they have reacted well to that reverse with three consecutive wins against West Auckland Tunns, Windscale and Farringdon Detached.
The latter of that trio of triumphs came on Saturday as a Harry Munday brace and a goal apiece from Nathan Sinclair, Brandon Alderson and Shaun Reay helped the Hornets to a 5-0 hammering of Farringdon.
But Johnson has been more impressed that his side have conceded just one goal during the last week and challenged his players to build on the solid foundations they have set themselves.
“We got off to the perfect start on Saturday,” he told the Gazette.
“We haven’t been building on good starts so far, but they couldn’t have complained if we had scored ten.
“Their keeper has kept the score down and they showed great desire and good heart too.
“They kept going until the very end.
“But we stepped it up and I think you could see the difference between the two sides.
“The Durham United defeat was a shock to the system, but we have bounced back well, and we are building off not conceding goals.
“We have two clean sheets in our last three games, we look solid and it’s giving us something to build on throughout the rest of the season.”
Boldon CA were beaten for the first time in five games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at FC Hartlepool.
David Crumbie’s side were looking to build on their impressive home win against Silksworth CW in midweek, but a goal in each half from Ash Clark condemned them to a defeat at Grayfields.