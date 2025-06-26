Huge summer of women's cricket sees England Women hosting India and the return of The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix walk out onto the pitch for a match in The Hundred

Cricket fans across England and Wales are set for a huge summer of sporting action, starting later this month with a refreshed England Women side, following a whitewash of the West Indies, taking on India in a series destined for unlimited drama. New Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and new Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead their team in three Metro Bank ODIs and five Vitality IT20s across June and July, with the rivalry between the two nations running deeper than ever before as – for the first time – England Men and England Men’s Mixed Disability sides will also host India.

Edwards’ and Sciver-Brunt's main focus will be taking on an often-dominant India side, with the team looking to bounce back from an underwhelming winter to scale new heights across the next 12 months.

New England Women’s captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said: "It's always a big series when we play against India, and it's always a massive test. They're one of the best sides in the world and every time we play them there's drama and there's big moments. It's a series that sees us playing at some of the biggest grounds in the country, in front of amazing atmospheres, and for me to lead out the team is a huge honour. We just can't wait to get out there now and get underway."

The India series promises to bring intrigue, dramatic storylines and a narrative only a film script could write, with world class cricket action happening at the biggest grounds across the country.

England Women celebrate following win against the West Indies

The two sides will return to Lord’s in the Metro Bank ODI series, a first return to the venue that hosted an India win in 2022 and the much-discussed Mankad run-out of Charlie Dean.

England Women kicked off their summer with a series of dominant performances against the West Indies. Winning all three of their Vitality IT20 series matches, along with continued success in the Metro Bank ODI series, they await their final showdown at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on 7th June before preparing to face India.

Come August the focus will switch to The Hundred. Expect another summer of electrifying atmospheres and world class entertainment on and off-pitch as the competition enters its fifth season.

The likes of David Warner, Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Jos Buttler and Sophie Ecclestone will deliver the star power as the world’s best players once again take centre stage to bring the action.

Expect entertainment for the whole family, including live music from your next favourite artists through the ongoing partnership with BBC Introducing.

Southern Brave and England Women star, Lauren Bell, said: “Every year we love playing in The Hundred. There’s always such a good family feel and it’s so amazing to see so many young girls at every ground. I love the music and the entertainment and it’s short and sharp - and the standard of cricket is world class. It’s one of the highlights of the summer for us and we always look forward to it.”

England Women vs India: 28th June – 22nd July

One of the biggest rivalries in cricket is then set to reignite this summer, as England host India for a five-match Vitality IT20 and three-match Metro Bank ODI series. The Vitality IT20 series kicks off at Trent Bridge on 28th June, before heading to Seat Unique Stadium Bristol, the Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, and wrapping up under the lights at Edgbaston on 12th July. The Metro Bank ODI series gets underway on 16th July.

England’s stars including Nat Sciver-Brunt, powerful batter Sophia Dunkley and in-form bowler Lauren Bell will be hoping to put on a show to avenge their series defeat in 2022.

With an Indian side boasting superstars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma, it will be a series that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama.

Charlotte Edwards and Nat Sciver-Brunt's team will move straight on to the ICC Women’s World Cup in India after the summer’s entertainment is through, with the small matter of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner – a World Cup hosted back on home soil, meaning one year for England Women to begin their journey towards competing for the trophy in front of their home fans.

The Hundred: 5th August – 31st August

The summer concludes with the return of The Hundred, where the best domestic and overseas talent come together to put on a show in a fast-paced 100-ball format.

The tournament kicks off with a London derby between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit on 5th August at Lord’s, setting the tone for a month of unmissable, action-packed cricket.

Defending champions London Spirit, featuring leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and all-rounder Dani Gibson, will look to retain the crown they won at Lord’s last summer, with Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Trent Rockets and Southern Brave all vying for silverware. The tournament concludes with The Hundred Final at Lord’s on Sunday 31st August.

With the biggest names in the game, packed stadiums, blockbuster entertainment and high-intensity action, this summer is set to be one of the most exciting in England Women’s cricket history.

For all fixtures and tickets, visit: