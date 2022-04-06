Karate kids kick off competition year in style

Chief coach Kevan Mitchinson and daughter Eleisha receive the team award on behalf of the Dokan Karate Club.

The Dokan Karate Association, which runs classes in South Tyneside and Sunderland, took 33 competitors to the English Karate Academy Tournament in Warrington.

Despite it being only their second competitive event of the year, the youngsters showed no signs of being rusty – brings home 17 gold, 21 silver, and 28 bronze medals from both individual and team competitions.

Their performances meant Dokan topped the club medal table – ahead of more than 50 other teams on a day which saw over 500 youngsters competing.

Elle Smith, Eleisha Mitchinson and Eve Palmer.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: “Of the 33 students we took down, half were novices, so it was a testing day for everyone, despite the fact that the whole day was extremely well run.

"They came through with flying colours and we ended the day as the most successful club, which was very pleasing."

He added: “The youngsters excelled. It was something of a gamble was a gamble to enter so many lower grade students but it paid off.

"I am super pleased with them.

From left, Jack Day, 6, Eleisha Mitchinson, and Josh Parkin 6.

"As for my existing squad, I have never been prouder, not only for the skills they showed in competition, but also for their attitude and etiquette throughout the day.”

Mr Mitchinson also had a word of praise for his ‘behind the scenes’ team.

He added: “I would like to say a big thank you to those parents that made the time to give their weekend for this event.”

Dokan’s first competition of the year, last month, saw 80 students competing, in the club’s own competition at the Temple Park Centre in South Shields – winning 36 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals.

Jack Day left, Frank Szczepanski, centre and Josh Parkin.

The Dokan Karate Association runs classes – for all age groups and levels – at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon and Redhouse Community Centre, in Sunderland.

The club, which was established in 2009, practices traditional Shotokan Karate and regularly sends teams to competes at events all over the country.

For more information, go to www.dokan.co.uk or call 07939130411

Eleisha Mitchinson in action.