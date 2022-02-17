Karate kids put on a show

All action in the older age groups

The Dokan Karate Association, which runs classes in South Tyneside and Sunderland, saw 560 competitors from 18 clubs turn out for an event aimed at promoting the sport to youngsters and new starters.

The event, organised by Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson, took place at the Temple Park Centre, South Shields.

Mr Mitchinson said: “The whole aim of the event was to give young children an opportunity to compete.

Some of the younger competitors going through their paces

"I’ve always believed that ‘grassroots’ karate is important to get youngsters and new starters involved in the sport and decided to put on an event with categories aimed at them."

He added: “We had over 500 competitors from 18 clubs competing on five competition areas non-stop from 9.30am to 4.30pm on the day.

"We had 80 students competing, ranging from some complete novices and others who have been competing nationally for a decade or more.

"I am really pleased with how the event went. It made a lot of kids and some adults very happy.”

Mr Mitchinson’s students made the most of a rare ‘home fixture’ – winning 36 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals.

He added: “The day could not have been better and the whole Dokan team came together to help out.

"Three vans were required to get the equipment there, supplied by the dads of students, and a small army of volunteers turned out to helped us set up and pack away and do all kinds of jobs in between.

“They all played a major part in making the day a success. It was a day to highlight the best in karate and public spirit. I have never been prouder of Dokan.”

The Dokan Karate Association runs classes – for all age groups and levels – at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon and Redhouse Community Centre, in Sunderland.

The club, which was established in 2009, practices traditional Shotokan Karate and regularly sends teams to competes at events all over the country.