More than a gym: How CTP training is changing men’s lives in the North East

In a region where men face the highest suicide rates in England and Wales, local lad Connor Thomson is offering more than just a workout at his gym.

Founded in 2023 by ex-professional footballer Connor Thomson, CTP Training is a male-only small group personal training facility that has impacted the lives of more than 150 men across the North East.

Built on the belief that men need their own space to train, talk, and connect, CTP Training has become a place where members don’t just build strength, but rebuild confidence, resilience, and community.

Unlike big commercial gyms, every session at CTP Training is capped at 12 people. Members follow a tailored programme of strength and conditioning sessions, with expert coaching delivered to a one-to-one standard but in a small group setting. Alongside Connor is coach Craig Spooner, who brings years of experience and energy to every session, helping members push their limits safely and effectively.

Running sessions six days a week, from early morning to late evenings, Connor and Craig want their members to have flexibility around busy lives and careers, making sure that work, family or life’s demands never have to get in the way of looking after themselves.

But what makes CTP Training truly unique is the atmosphere and community inside. Whether it’s someone just starting or a member who's been there since day one, everyone is welcomed, supported, and pushed to do their best. During each session, members encourage each other to take that extra rep or lift that bit more, creating an environment where no one feels left behind.

Connor explained: “I started CTP Training after realising the men’s group sessions I was running at my old gym were where I was really making a difference. Men were opening up, pushing themselves, and finding mates who understood them in my classes. I wanted to give more men the same chance. Closing my old business and going all in with CTP Training was the best decision I ever made.”

Connor’s experience as an ex-professional footballer has shaped the ethos of the gym. Having spent more than eight years in the game playing for clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Gateshead, Morpeth, and Blyth Spartans, he knows the importance of camaraderie, accountability, and team spirit. Bringing those values into CTP Training has helped him create a space that feels less like a gym membership and more like joining a squad.

“We know walking into a gym for the first time can feel intimidating,” Connor continued. “At CTP, the second you step through the door, you’re part of the team. You’ll train hard, but you’ll also connect, laugh, and leave feeling on top of the world. That’s the CTP standard.”

For Connor, the connection between physical and mental health is deeply personal. “I’ve struggled with my own mental health for a few years now and gone through hours of therapy. That helped me massively, but training is the thing I rely on every day.

"It’s my therapy. If I’m having a bad day, I get myself to the gym, move, and I feel 100 times better. That’s what I want to give to others. The chance to feel like themselves again.”

Many members join with the goal of losing weight or improving their fitness, but for countless men, the biggest transformation is mental. Confidence, self-belief, and a renewed sense of purpose are common outcomes, and for some, the impact is life changing.

Long-time member Gavin, who has been with Connor since day one, said: “Being part of CTP Training keeps me motivated in a way no other gym ever has. It’s a great group of lads, and it feels like being part of a team that genuinely pushes you to be better.

"I’ve noticed huge changes both physically and mentally since joining two years ago. At other gyms, I’d get bored and lose motivation, but here you’re training alongside people who all want to see change, and that’s powerful. You don’t just turn up for yourself, you turn up for the group.”

The community spirit doesn’t stop when the sessions end. From social nights in Morpeth, football matches and Gamesday competitions, CTP Training ensures members stay connected outside the gym as much as they do inside it.

What started with a handful of men has now grown into a thriving community, with more joining every month. For Connor, that growth is proof of how much men need a dedicated space like this.

“Members come in wanting to change physically, but it’s the mental changes that blow me away,” Connor added. “The confidence, the resilience, the friendships. That’s the biggest win for me.”

At just 29 years old, Connor is ambitious about the future of CTP Training. Having already helped more than 150 men across the North East, he plans to reach hundreds more in the coming years.

“Our vision is simple. We want to keep growing and help as many men as possible. Too many are struggling in silence. Walking through our doors could be the first step in changing your life. We’ll keep doing everything we can to make CTP the best training experience and the strongest community for men out there.”