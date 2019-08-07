New-look Boldon CA secure opening day win
Boldon CA manager David Crumbie was far from satisfied with his side’s performance in their opening day win at Darlington RA.
A second-half goal from Sam Attewell helped a new look Boldon to a 3-2 win at Brinkburn Road as they got their season underway with a valuable three points.
The hosts had gone ahead in the opening stages thanks to a goal from Christian Holliday, but the game was turned on its head by a John Murray goal and a stunning free-kick from Boldon captain Codie Howe.
The two sides went into half-time on level-terms after Chris Tarn grabbed an equaliser for the former Northern League club, but Attewell’s second-half strike gave Crumbie’s side all three points.
He told the Gazette: “We were a bit sloppy to start with and we didn’t really get the ball down and play.
“It wasn’t a good performance, but it was good to get the season underway with three points.”