New-look Boldon CA secure opening day win

Boldon CA manager David Crumbie was far from satisfied with his side’s performance in their opening day win at Darlington RA.

By Mark Carruthers
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 20:53
File picture of Boldon CA (black) and Sunderland West End, played at Boldon CA Sports Ground.

A second-half goal from Sam Attewell helped a new look Boldon to a 3-2 win at Brinkburn Road as they got their season underway with a valuable three points.

The hosts had gone ahead in the opening stages thanks to a goal from Christian Holliday, but the game was turned on its head by a John Murray goal and a stunning free-kick from Boldon captain Codie Howe.

The two sides went into half-time on level-terms after Chris Tarn grabbed an equaliser for the former Northern League club, but Attewell’s second-half strike gave Crumbie’s side all three points.

He told the Gazette: “We were a bit sloppy to start with and we didn’t really get the ball down and play.

“It wasn’t a good performance, but it was good to get the season underway with three points.”