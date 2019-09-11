South Shields boss Lee Picton's verdict on WHY they crashed out of FA Cup against Colne
South Shields joint-manager Lee Picton had no complaints after seeing his side crash out of the FA Cup last night against Colne.
The Mariners lost the preliminary round replay 1-0 after a second-half goal by Waqas Azam.
Shields missed a penalty in the opening minutes of the second half, Josh Gillies seeing his spot kick saved with the scores goalless.
It meant another poor result for the Mariners, who had been held to a goalless draw by Colne at Mariners Park, and Picton admitted he was concerned at the lack of firepower in his team over the last couple of games.
He said: "Colne deserved to win the tie. They showed a greater desire to win the tie than we did. They probably covered more ground than us over the two ties and we didn't do enough.
"I can't remember us not scoring over a two-game eriod since we came to the club. It's massively disappointing as we always pride ourselves on being a strong attacking force.
"We've looked pretty toothless over the last couple of games. We've had a lot of ball, particularly at home, but there's something funadamentally missing from our play and we need to re-find that special quality that we've had over the last few years.
"I don't think (the missed penalty) was necessarily a turning point. It was a missed opportunity but anyone can miss a penalty and it's an isolated incident in a game packed ful of situations and incidents in which we haven't been good enough."