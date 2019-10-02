South Shields make it SIX straight wins with victory over FC United

South Shields beat FC United 2-0 to make it six straight league wins and stretch their lead at the top of the table to six points.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 08:19 am
South Shields made it win number six on Tuesday night.

Goals in either half from Lee Mason and Jason Gilchrist sealed the three points as the Mariners continued their outstanding form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

SOUTH SHIELDS: Boney, Hunter, Adams, Turnbull, Morse, Brown, Briggs (c), Baxter, Mason (Odelusi 64), Gillies (Lowe 74), Foley (Gilchrist 58). Subs not used: Wokoma, Charlton.

Goals: Mason (36), Gilchrist (81).

Attendance: 1,349.