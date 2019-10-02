South Shields make it SIX straight wins with victory over FC United
South Shields beat FC United 2-0 to make it six straight league wins and stretch their lead at the top of the table to six points.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 08:19 am
Goals in either half from Lee Mason and Jason Gilchrist sealed the three points as the Mariners continued their outstanding form.
SOUTH SHIELDS: Boney, Hunter, Adams, Turnbull, Morse, Brown, Briggs (c), Baxter, Mason (Odelusi 64), Gillies (Lowe 74), Foley (Gilchrist 58). Subs not used: Wokoma, Charlton.
Goals: Mason (36), Gilchrist (81).
Attendance: 1,349.