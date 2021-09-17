Dan Martin is pictured with South Shields manager Graham Fenton.

The 19-year-old could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Marske United, subject to FA clearance.

Martin - a midfielder and full-back - has been with League One side Accrington since Under-9s level and is hoping to catch the eye in his time at 1st Cloud Arena as he steps into senior football.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve heard a lot about the club and we’ve had a very good start to the season, and I’m just looking to do whatever I can to help keep that momentum going.

“I’ve met all the players and staff and it seems like a really good place to be, so it shouldn’t take me too long to settle in.

“I want to get some men’s football experience and as much game-time as possible, but I know I’m going to have to work hard for it.”

South Shields manager Graham Fenton said: “We’re really pleased that Dan has joined the squad.

“He has been on the radar for a while through our recruitment manager Andy Burgess, who has seen him play quite a few times and rates him very highly.

“We’re excited to see Dan pull on the South Shields shirt.

“He is a highly technical player who can play in a couple of different positions, and will give us plenty of options while we have a few injury issues.