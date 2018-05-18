Potts is hoping Whiteleas and Harton turn season around

Whiteleas and Harton play host to Durham City tomorrow (1.30pm) looking to kickstart their DCL first division season.

Leas have made a torrid start to the campaign and sit bottom of the table following a draw and two defeats.

However, skipper Andy Potts is remaining upbeat as his side search for their first win.

Potts said, “It’s been a tough start to the season, but we’re now in a position where we can have a run of games with a settled side.

“If we apply ourselves right over the coming games, I have no doubt we can turn the corner.”

Potts makes four changes to side, with batsmen Nathan Ullah and Grant Parkin returning, as well as bowler Chris Nichol, all who missed last week’s defeat against Marsden.

All-rounder Hafiz Aleem also makes his first start of the season.

The second XI travel to Durham City, whereby Sid Corner Snr can call upon Navneet Singh and Sid Corner Jnr.