Premier League rumours: Manchester United interested in Newcastle United man, Bayern Munich tracking Manchester City star
Here's all the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League...
Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff is expected to report for pre-season training next week despite interest from Manchester United. (Chronicle)
Bayern Munich have made Manchester City's Leroy Sane a top target after Chelsea rejected their latest approach for Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sky Sports)
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Arsenal they need to pay a 'lot more' if they want to sign Kieran Tierney. (Telegraph)
Manchester City and Manchester United are competing to sign Hoffenheim's Ilay Elmkies, who would cost £2.5million. (Sun)
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Spanish duo Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta are looking to leave Chelsea this summer. (Star)
Manchester United are interested in Bruno Fernandes at Sporting - and the club's director says he thinks it will be hard to keep hold of their man. (Record - in Portuguese).
Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is set to sign a new contract before joining Leeds United on loan, but it could include a clause allowing the Whites to sign him permanently. (Daily Mail)
Sheffield United and Celtic are both keen on Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, who could be sold for £5 million this summer as Boro look to boost their transfer funds. (Northern Echo)