Rangers legend urges Steven Gerrard resist Newcastle United advances as Gers are 'bigger club' than the Magpies
Ally McCoist has urged Steven Gerrard to resist the temptation to leave Ibrox for the Premier League, insisting Rangers "are a bigger club" than Newcastle United.
The Magpies have been linked with a move for former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard, who took his first steps into the senior managerial game with the Scottish Premiership side.
But Ibrox legend McCoist, who also played for United's rivals Sunderland, believes Gerrard would be taking a step backwards in moving to St James's Park.
"I think Rangers are a bigger club,” said McCoist on TalkSPORT.
“I think Newcastle play in a far better league. That's the way I see it at this moment in time, and you know what I think of north-east football, I absolutely love the people of the north-east and I love the football in the north-east, but what kind of step would it be for Steven Gerrard?"
Gerrard reportedly heads up a shortlist, drawn up by Magpies chief Lee Charnley, following the confirmation of the departure of Rafa Benitez this week - the Spaniard's contract ends on Sunday, after three and a half years on Tyneside.
The likes of Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta, Nice manager Patrick Viera, as well as the likes of Sean Dyche, Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe have all been linked with the post.
It remains to be seen whether United would pay compensation for a manager.
United have also been linked with a move for former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso.
The Italian left the AC Milan hotseat this summer after a spell in charge of the Serie A giants.
"They're both massive clubs. They're actually similar clubs in terms of their support," said McCoist.
"I think they've got absolutely fanatical support. Great support. Best supporters in the country I feel, so I'm not sure where I'd sit on it to be honest with you, but I'm not sure right now it would be a great move for Steven Gerrard to be honest with you, because he certainly has unfinished business at Rangers.
"I wish Newcastle all the very best in their search for a new manager, but leave ours."