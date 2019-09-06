(Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Revealed! The most poorly disciplined sides in Premier League history - featuring Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Portsmouth & more

Despite being just four games in, the 2019/20 Premier League season has seen a number of red cards dished out already. Using stats from the Premier League archives, we've taken a look at the most ill-disciplined sides in the competition's entire history, dating back to 1992.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:05

Now of course, red cards are a far more severe caution than a yellow, so we've TREBLED their value to reflect this. Scroll and click through the gallery to see the dirtiest sides in the Premier League's history...

1. Swindon Town - Total card score: 42

Red cards: 1. Yellow cards: 39. (Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty)

2. Blackpool - Total card score: 51

Reds cards: 2. Yellow cards: 47. (Photo credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

3. Barnsley - Total card score: 78

Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 66. (Photo credit: Graham Chadwick/Getty)

4. Oldham Athletic - Total card score: 82

Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 70. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

