South Shields out to maintain push for promotion

South Shields return to league action after a two week lay-off looking to continue their fine run of form which has saw them consolidate their place at the top of Durham/Northumberland Three.

The Cleadon Club sponsored side were due to play Jarrovians last weekend, but the Hebburn based side have withdrawn from the league.

This week the club travels to Northumberland side Seghill, who come off the back of an impressive away victory at promotion chasers Wallsend.

The home side were also very unlucky in the earlier season fixture at Grosvenor Road where they narrowly lost out to Shields 31-26.

Either way you look at it, it’s set to be the game of the weekend.

Shields welcome back Felix Nellen, who returns from a two week loan spell at North One East league leaders Driffield.

Matt Bengston and Dan McKay could start in the second row, while the back-row could be made up from any three of Clayton Fox, Martin Bengston, Alex Wylie and Mark Tallintire.

Scott Purves and Oli Tucker are also available and Felix Nellen could also be used at No8.

Joe Gardner and Jared Deacon are likely to continue their impressive partnership at No9 and No10, with James Pocklington at full-back.

Marcus Colborne is in line to make his final appearance of the season as the versatile back returns to sea next week.

Jonathan Walker could be included to make his first team debut, with the club’s management receiving glowing references regarding the props second team performances over the past few months.

Other than the missing Gareth Carey, Shields will be at full strength, but Louis Kellett could miss out due to illness.

Kick off at Welfare Park, NE23 7EZ, is set for 2.15pm.

South Shields Mariners also return to action with a tricky home game against Winlaton Saxons. Kick off at Brinkburn is 2.15pm.