South Shields Westoe score 19 tries in stunning 123-0 victory over Gosforth

South Shields Westoe ran riot against an under-strength Gosforth team on Saturday, winning 123-0, crossing the line a staggering 19 times in the process.

The day began with a minute’s silence in memory of Westoe’s Glen Douglas and Gosforth’s Peter Skevington, who also previously played for Westoe.

A short kick-off gave Westoe a scrum on the halfway and the Westoe steamroller shoved the visitors back, allowing Andy Kirton to pick and go, Chris Judson linking with Jake Arnold, whose pace saw him score in only the second minute.

Ten minutes into game and Westoe already had the four-try bonus point secured, following scores from Joe McKenzie, Luke Moffet and Richard Burrows.

Westoe’s trio of Ramsay, McKenzie and Kirton snubbed out any early chances the visitors had and linked well with a back-line, who had a field day.

The first half saw a further seven tries taking Westoe’s tally to eleven, predominately via Derek Worthington, Louis Hagan, Jake Arnold (2) and Jamie Preston.

The forwards did get a look in with powerful drives leading to scores from Raymie Elliott and Anthony Rumis as the first half finished 71-0 to Westoe.

The second half commenced with a Gosforth scrum being shunted backwards, where McKenzie pounced on untidy ball to resume the onslaught.

The half inevitably continued as before with the Gosforth side desperately trying to gain a foothold against a side too fast and slick for them on the day.

It was a good day for Richard Burrows, who finished his tally with four tries, only bettered by Arnold, who bagged five. McKenzie also scored a hat-trick, after a Graeme Smith drive late in the match.

The final score came via Preston on the final whistle after another scrum against the head for the Westoe front five.

In total, Westoe scored 19 tries and 123 points, with the win moving them back up to third in the Durham & Northumberland 1 league.

Next week, Westoe travel to Ponteland, which on paper should be an easy victory.

The West Nautical Development Team beat Gateshead 19-5 in a re-arranged fixture.