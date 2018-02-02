South Shields Westoe wary of a difficult Stockton test

South Shields Westoe travel to lowly Stockton tomorrow for what could be a difficult afternoon.

Although sitting in eleventh spot in the DN1, Stockton are a side who can cause teams problems and can be difficult to break down.

Westoe have won their previous two meetings, but came off second best in their last away fixture.

Following last weekend’s brutal 23-16 win over promotion rivals Consett, Westoe need to produce a repeat performance to ensure the victory.

A high-tempo, direct game will eventually break down any Stockton defence and see another Westoe victory.

Westoe need to ensure they aren’t dragged into a scrappy affair and maintain their composure and stick to their patterns throughout.

Westoe make two changes to the pack, with Wayne Foster in the front row for Rob Scorer, and there is a return for Sean Ramsay, who comes in for captain Andrew Kirton.

Connor Pascoe returns to scrum-half and Louis Hagen moves on to the wing for the unavailable Mark McMahon.

A strong bench sees James Sant joining Hayden Richards and Paul Evans.

Kick-off is 2.15pm and the ground postcode is TS18 4JF.

Squad will be chosen from: Ryan Lamb, Wayne Foster, Raymie Elliott, Anthony Rumis, John Younghusband, Sean Ramsay, Joe McKenzie, Sam Gaff, Connor Pascoe, Luke Moffett, Jamie Preston, Derek Worthington, Zach Clark, Louis Hagan, Jake Arnold, James Sant, Haydn Richards and Paul Evans.