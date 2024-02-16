Interactive play where YOU become the star to perform in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A critically acclaimed play is heading to South Shields, with an interactive twist making the audience the stars of the show.

The Importance of Being…Earnest? is embarking on its first UK tour, heading to top South Shields theatre venue The Customs House in March, following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show, which has been described as “delightfully interactive” and “comedy genius” follows a disastrous play as the actor playing Ernest fails to arrive on cue.

In a monumental effort to save the show, a real audience member will be cast in the lead role. This sets off a hilarious chain of events, as the rest of the cast are unable to continue their performances, leading to more audience members being brought to the stage to take their place.

Written by Joshua King, Simon Paris and Say It Again, Sorry? the show is an interactive comedy twist on the classic play The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde.

Paris explained: “Our version of Earnest is very different in that we are presenting a traditional take of the play until the lead actor playing Ernest Worthing fails to arrive.

“The director then casts a real audience member, gets them into a microphone and costume, and they play Ernest for the whole show. Throughout the show,the rest of the cast drop out one by one and are all replaced with audience members. It is completely as mad as it sounds.”

He continued: “...Earnest? came about through the idea of offering unsuspecting audience members the chance to step out of their comfort zone, take a risk and become a star. We have noticed that the audience members who decide to volunteer to perform in our show become local legends and are regularly spotted by other audience members.”