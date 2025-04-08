Bank holiday travel: Metro and bus schedules for Easter Bank Holiday weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The majority of workers across the UK are looking forward to the four day Easter weekend put in place thanks to the first set of Bank Holidays of the year.
With an extra day off and the hope of some nice weather, families and groups will be looking to make the most of the additional days, but how far across the North East can they get?
When are the Bank Holidays over Easter?
Two Bank Holiday weekend make up the four day weekend. These fall on Friday, April 18 for Good Friday and Monday, April 21 for Easter Monday.
What is the Metro Bank Holiday timetable and schedule this Easter?
On Good Friday trains will run to a regular weekday frequency.
Standard Saturday and Sunday timetables are due to run across the standard weekend before a revised Sunday timetable is introduced on the Bank Holiday Monday. Between 6am and 10am trains will run every half hour, moving to every 15 minutes from around 10am until service comes to a close on the evening.
Bus timetables across the North East this Easter
Stagecoach North East are advising customers buses in the South Shields and Sunderland areas will see services run to Sunday timetables on Friday and Monday of the weekend. This is with the exception of the E1, E2 and E6 services which will run to a Saturday timetable.
Regular Saturday and Sunday timetables will run across the middle two days of the long weekend.
Other routes in other areas of the North East and Go North East bus timetables are yet to be announced.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.