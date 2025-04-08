Bank holiday travel: Metro and bus schedules for Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The four day weekend is here, but how easy will it be to navigate the region?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of workers across the UK are looking forward to the four day Easter weekend put in place thanks to the first set of Bank Holidays of the year.

With an extra day off and the hope of some nice weather, families and groups will be looking to make the most of the additional days, but how far across the North East can they get?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “decommissioned” Metro train carriage is set to be donated to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to help with “enhanced” training. | Nexus/LDRS

When are the Bank Holidays over Easter?

Two Bank Holiday weekend make up the four day weekend. These fall on Friday, April 18 for Good Friday and Monday, April 21 for Easter Monday.

What is the Metro Bank Holiday timetable and schedule this Easter?

On Good Friday trains will run to a regular weekday frequency.

Standard Saturday and Sunday timetables are due to run across the standard weekend before a revised Sunday timetable is introduced on the Bank Holiday Monday. Between 6am and 10am trains will run every half hour, moving to every 15 minutes from around 10am until service comes to a close on the evening.

Bus timetables across the North East this Easter

Stagecoach North East are advising customers buses in the South Shields and Sunderland areas will see services run to Sunday timetables on Friday and Monday of the weekend. This is with the exception of the E1, E2 and E6 services which will run to a Saturday timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular Saturday and Sunday timetables will run across the middle two days of the long weekend.

Other routes in other areas of the North East and Go North East bus timetables are yet to be announced.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.