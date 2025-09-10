European city break proves so popular flights are added from Newcastle Airport

For the first time, you can check out Copenhagen’s Christmas markets flying direct from Newcastle.

Low-cost airline Norwegian launched direct flights to the Danish capital earlier this year, which have proved popular with people after a hygge city break.

Copenhagen at Christmas | Submitted

To meet demand, they’ve extended the route so that people can enjoy what the stylish city has to offer over the festive period, including its famous Christmas markets.

The new route launched in May and due to strong customer demand, it will continue into the winter season with flights operating from October to January.

Fares start from just £48.60 one-way and there’s convenient weekend departure times.

Chris Ion, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We have seen a fantastic response to Norwegian’s new flights from Newcastle to Copenhagen, which has been one of our most popular city-break destinations this year.

“We are delighted Norwegian has strengthened its commitment to Newcastle by extending its flights to Copenhagen into the winter season.

“It is a clear sign of how popular the new service has been with our passengers and the strong demand for exciting city break destinations from our region.

“This extended schedule gives passengers even more choice to visit Denmark and we look forward to welcoming more Danish visitors to North East England.”

Sara Neergaard, Country Director at Norwegian Denmark, said: “We’re thrilled to see such strong demand for our Newcastle–Copenhagen route in just a few months since launch.

“The extension of the route into winter with an attractive schedule perfect for both weekend breaks and longer stays offers a perfect opportunity for both British travellers to experience Copenhagen’s charm, and for Danes to discover Newcastle’s vibrant culture, history and hospitality.”

Flights can be booked by visiting www.norwegian.com or with your local travel agent.