Gateshead flyover pillar repair 'step in the right direction' says North East Mayor

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has said today’s earlier than expected work on the A167 Gateshead Flyover is a “step in the right direction” – while the project to secure funds is underway.

On Friday morning, Gateshead Council announced that workmen had begun work on installing supports for a pillar underneath the flyover. The road has been cut off to all traffic since December 13, when inspections found serious concerns about the structural integrity of the pillar.

In addition, since then, the Tyne and Wear Metro system has been effectively cut in two, with services suspended by Monument and Heworth so as to avoid the flyover.

North East mayor, Kim McGuinness.

However, following a meeting last Monday between Mayor McGuinness, Gateshead Council bosses, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP, and Gateshead MP Mark Ferguson, as plan was forged on the way forward.

Now, 24 hours ahead of predictions, contractors are installing props to help stabilise the flyover in an effort to restore Metro services. Gateshead Council Leader Martin Gannon said the move would cost the council between two to three million pounds.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’ve been in close contact over Christmas with Gateshead Council and Nexus about the A167 flyover. I’m pleased that emergency work is now underway to make the road safe and return Metro services to normal as quickly as possible.

“It’s a step in the right direction, and we’re working hard and at pace to get the funds needed to rebuild the road. In the meantime, I’d urge everyone to plan their journey carefully and follow Nexus and Gateshead Council for updates.”

Following the meeting on Monday, Ms McGuiness said she would find regional cash to get the flyover demolished. The mayor also called on the council to take “immediate action” on the transport crisis.

Ms McGuinness also stated the “permanent” fix would involve more than the demolition of the road but also the redesigning of the road network which would require government funding. Previous estimates on tearing down the flyover range between £13m and £74m, depending on the extent of the works.

Words: Austen Shakespeare