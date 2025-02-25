The Government is “willing” to talk to Tyneside councils about how to pay for repairs to crumbling concrete on the Redheugh Bridge, a minister claims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged in December, just days after the closure of the Gateshead Flyover because of structural concerns, that yet another vital piece of Tyneside’s road infrastructure was in need of maintenance.

Highways officials expect problems on the Redheugh Bridge, which are not thought to be as serious as the deterioration of the A167 flyover at this stage, could cost more than £1 million to resolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General view of the morning traffic traveling into Newcastle City Centre on the Redheugh Bridge. | LDRS

There have been major questions in recent weeks and months over the future of key transport upgrades across the North East. The Labour has already axed the dualling of the A1 in Northumberland; cut a funding allocation to County Durham by £50 million; and is still yet to commit to the promised final £6 million for the restoration of the Tyne Bridge.

The future of the Gateshead Flyover and who will pay for its demolition, as well as a potential redevelopment of the area, also remains unclear, with the Government having so far refused to commit to providing Gateshead Council with help.

But, when asked by the Bishop of Newcastle whether the Department for Transport intended to pay for a refurbishment of the Redheugh Bridge, transport minister Lord Hendy said that the department was “always willing” to discuss what support could be offered.

In a written response to a question tabled in the House of Lords by the Right Revd Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, Lord Hendy said: “Gateshead Council and Newcastle City Council, as local highway authorities, are responsible for the condition and maintenance of Redheugh Bridge through the Newcastle and Gateshead’s Joint Bridges Committee. Both Councils are members of the North-East Combined Authority (NECA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Department does not hold a central contingency fund to pay for repairs of this sort but is always willing to discuss with individual highway authorities what support might be available. At Budget 2024, the Chancellor announced an extra £500 million for local highway maintenance for the 2025/26 financial year, which will allow authorities to undertake more repairs of this sort.

“As part of the funding uplift, NECA will receive an additional £21.7 million, on top of its existing City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement. It is a matter for the Mayor to determine how to allocate this funding to NECA’s constituent authorities to allow them to maintain their highway networks, including bridges and other assets.”

A report presented to councillors in December warned that sections of the Redheugh Bridge, which opened in 1983, were known to suffer from spalling, where concrete becomes cracked and fragments break off.

It added that falling debris would pose a risk to the public and that a section of a car park underneath the crossing, used by Network Rail and LNER, had already been closed as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers have also discovered a blocked or damaged drainage pipe that has caused water to build up beneath the main deck of the bridge.

In a separate answer to the Bishop last week, Lord Hendy repeated the Government’s position that a decision on the outstanding Tyne Bridge restoration funding would be announced following the conclusion of the ongoing Spending Review.