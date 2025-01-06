Newcastle Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights as snow and ice cause UK travel chaos
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With winty weather hitting the UK across the weekend, some airports are still seeing the snow and ice cause issues with schedules across the UK and beyond.
Newcastle was hit with snow over the last two days, with more inland areas being hit worse and coastal areas predominantly being hit by heavy wind and rain.
These inland areas include Newcastle International Airport, the largest site for air travel in the North East.
We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Newcastle Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Monday, January 6. For full details you can check out Newcastle Airport’s website or flightradar.
Click here to sign up for NewcastleWorld: Essential, our weekly newsletter, delivering the city’s headline highlights to your inbox
Newcastle Airport delays and cancellations
Arrivals
There are currently no delays or cancellations
Departures
9:05 Easyjet to Bristol - Delayed (est 10:43)
9:15 KLM to Amsterdam - Delayed (est 9:35)
9:40 Tui to Gran Canaria - Delayed (est 10:15)
16:45 British Airways to London Heathrow - Delayed (est 17:05)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.