Shields Ferry set to reintroduce evening crossings six days per week

Nexus is resuming evening river crossings on the Shields Ferry from January.

From Monday, January 20, the Ferry timetable will return to normal after it was temporarily changed at the end of last year due to an unexpected challenge with crew availability.

This issue has now been resolved, with Nexus saying they are grateful to customers for their patience while this period of disruption was in place.

Evening crossings are set to run from Monday to Saturday. From Monday to Wednesday these crossings operate though to 8pm, and from Thursday to Saturday crossings will continue to run until the later time of 10:40pm.

Ferry services on Sundays are unchanged and will continue to run from 10.15am to 6pm.

These services will continue to run between the Ferry landing at the end of King Street in South Shields and the North Shields Fish Quay.