A popular Northumberland venue is boosting its staycation offering with new lakeside cabins.

The Lake Cabins at The Tempus, The Doxford Group | Submitted

The eight luxury cabins are set to open this spring at the Charlton Hall Estate near Alnwick, which is owned by The Doxford Group.

The new additions, called The Lake Cabins at The Tempus, will overlook the lake and will increase capacity at the 550-acre estate to up to 100 guests at any one time - with bookings now open for the lakeside lodges.

Each cabin is for up to two guests, with dogs also welcome, and features a terrace with handcrafted William Holland Petit Alvius copper spa baths.

The cabins’ interiors have been designed by the award-winning Jeffreys Interiors who also worked on the estate’s The Tempus hotel and restaurant, which opened in 2023.

How the cabins are set to look | Submitted

Describing the aesthetic of the cabins, the team say they took inspiration from the nearby woodlands with a rich, yet muted, colour palette and natural materials.

They’ve also incorporated fittings from local lifestyle brand Lusso and furniture from renowned homeware brand RH (formerly Restoration Hardware).

Guests staying at The Lake Cabins at The Tempus will also have access to The Orangery restaurant and bar at The Tempus.

The cabins will have a private terrace | Submitted

Jo Aynsley Design Director & Co-Owner at Jeffreys Interiors, said: “Following our recent win at the International Property Awards for Best International Hotel Interior for our work with The Tempus, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Doxford Group to bring the Lake Cabins at The Tempus to life.

“It has been an honour to work alongside Richard and his team from the very start of their journey with Charlton Hall and the estate, and we look forward to collaborating on future projects as the estate continues to grow.”

The cabins are designed for two people and are dog-friendly | Submitted

Richard Shell, Owner & Director at The Doxford Group, said: “It’s an exciting time for us here at The Doxford Group as we share further details of The Lake Cabins at The Tempus.

“We’re delighted to give guests a glimpse of this new development which combines luxurious design with the stunning natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.

“We’ve teamed up with Jeffreys Interiors to create a truly unique offering that promises to elevate the guest experience and provide a memorable stay. Their expertise and creative design have been essential in shaping The Lake Cabins at The Tempus, helping us craft a luxurious overnight stay experience that enhances the beauty of the estate.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience this next chapter and continue to create lasting memories with each visit.”

As well The Tempus and the new cabins, The Doxford Group’s venues include Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall, a Grade II-listed hall within the private country estate’s grounds.

How to book

The Lake Cabins at The Tempus are available to book now for stays from 30th May 2025, with prices starting from £155 for bed and breakfast based on two guests sharing.

For more information and to book, visit www.thetempus.co.uk.