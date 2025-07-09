Top travel expert on packing like a pro: How to avoid the new hidden costs that can come with luggage

Jane Hawkes

A former British Airways stewardess has shared her advice on how to avoid costly penalties on luggage as the Summer holiday season gets underway.

Consumer expert Jane Hawkes from the Lady Janey blog, says passengers could find themselves with additional costs by failing to ‘pack like a pro’.

Her advice comes after it was revealed staff working at some UK airports have been offered a financial incentive for catching passengers whose bag is deemed too big to be taken into the cabin.

“Airlines are changing the rules on what luggage you can take on board with you and at the same time the rules on liquids are also varying depending on what airport you are flying from,” says Jane. “It’s really important passengers are properly prepared for their flights to avoid extra charges or costly errors.”

“In my experience of working for an airline, much of this comes down to proper planning – whether it’s checking your entitlement according to your ticket or being realistic about what you actually need to pack.

“It can make the difference between a cheaper ticket and ensuring you aren’t stung by charges at the gate.

“You can still have a great holiday without paying hefty ticket prices or additional charges by following a few simple rules.

“But my main advice is always - once fully packed, weigh and measure your bags before you get to the airport to avoid any unwanted surprises.”

Here Jane outlines her advice on packing like a pro:

1. New rules on liquids: Birmingham and Edinburgh airport are now allowing up to 2 litres of liquids in cabin bags which you can take full sized bottles in cabin baggage rather than having to pay extra to put your favourite toiletries in the hold. But make sure you check the rules at the airport you are flying from: you don’t want to start your holiday by deciding between that bottle of scent you packed or paying to put your bag in the hold! Also be aware that the 100ml rule might still apply at the your destination airport.

2. Check your luggage entitlement: Staff working for Swissport at seven UK airports have been offered an ‘EasyJet gate bag revenue incentive’ which shows it really is important that you check your bag fits within their size criteria. This is important if you are flying budget airlines since they offer the most flexibility with price for those travelling with just an under-seat bag. EasyJet and British Airways allow the largest overhead cabin bags and Ryanair the smallest, although its under-seat bag rules are a little more generous than competitors.

3. Be realistic about what you need to pack. This one might be more relevant for the ladies! The chances are if you’re going for a week’s holiday to a beach resort you won’t need a huge number of different outfits because you’ll be wearing swimwear, shorts and t-shirts most of the time. Plan outfits you can wear from a capsule wardrobe to limit what you need to take and buy travel wash so you can launder your clothes even if you are staying at a hotel resort. Wear the bulkiest items on the plane – which can be a little nippy anyway – including trainers – to maximise what you can fit into your luggage. Yes, security might take a little longer but you’ll have time in the queue to get prepared.

4. Size isn’t everything: You might have measured your suitcase to check that it fits with the airline’s restrictions and put all your liquids in a hold bag but airlines have to be very careful about the weight limits on their aircraft. This is for safety purposes rather than them being fun sponges. So make sure you weigh your bag before you place it on the scales at check in and get an unwanted surprise.

5. Pick up your duty free on your return: Stocking up on scent and booze at your departure airport is a rite of passage for many of us and on the way out anything purchased airside doesn’t need to fit within the 100ml (or 2 litre – depending on the airport) rules. But if you have a ticket with strict limits on what you can take or you are flying hand luggage only, check to see if your departure airport offers a ‘Shop Now, Collect on Return’ service.

6. Don’t be afraid to complain: If you are unfairly charged excess baggage fees, make a formal complaint to the airline to try to recoup your costs.

For more information visit www.ladyjaney.co.uk