Four day Metro line closure: Dates, times, replacement buses, advice and more

A “major” Tyne and Wear Metro line closure is expected to impact the North East very soon and we have everything you need to know.

The system is undergoing a huge modernisation effort and, in addition to the new trains across the region, other work is taking place.

A four day long closure described by system operators Nexus as “major” will see modernisation work completed on the level crossings at Bank Foot and Callerton Parkway.

Tyne and Wear Metro passengers are set to be impacted by a line closure at the end of May. | Nexus

Bridge repairs will also be carried out while and the renew signalling cables are set to be renewed. Electrical substation maintenance, graffiti removal and the re-painting station platform yellow lines will also take place.

This will result in a four day line closure between Airport and Regent Centre in both directionsfrom Thursday, May 29. Regular service will resume from Monday, June 2.

Trains will be running frequently to all other stations but may not be to the usual timetable. This will include services across Newcastle, Sunderland, North Tyneside and South Tyneside.

A replacement bus service, numbered 901, will be running between Airport and Regent Centre in both directions. Nexus has warned journeys using the bus will take longer than those taken usually on the metro.

The level crossings at Bank Foot and Callerton Parkway will be closed to both pedestrians and road vehicles during the four day period.

At Bank Foot there is an alternative location to cross the track about a five minute walk from the station. There will also be a shuttle taxi service in operation at Bank Foot between 5:30am and 12:15am that will run back and forth to each side of the tracks.

There are no alternative crossing point over the track at Callerton Parkway.

