Find out everything you need to know about flying to and from Newcastle Airport including parking options and transport advice.

Newcastle Airport is one of the UK’s key regional airports, handling over 5 million passengers annually and serving more than 80 destinations worldwide. Whether you're planning your journey, looking for parking options, or seeking nearby accommodations, this guide covers everything you need to know.

Newcastle Airport | LDRS

Parking at Newcastle Airport

Newcastle Airport offers a variety of parking options to suit different needs:

Short Stay Parking – Located just a few minutes from the terminal, ideal for drop-offs and pick-ups. Prices start from £5 for 30 minutes.

Long Stay Parking – Best for extended trips, with a free shuttle service to the terminal. Prices start from £12 per day.

Fast Track Parking – A premium option allowing quick access to the terminal, starting at £25 per day.

Meet & Greet Parking – Drop off your car near the terminal, and it will be parked for you. Prices start from £35 per day.

For the best rates, it’s recommended to pre-book parking via the official Newcastle Airport website.

Alternative parking providers

If you're looking for off-site parking, several third-party companies offer competitive rates:

Park & Fly Newcastle – Secure park-and-ride services with prices starting from £6 per day.

Sentinel Security Parking – Budget-friendly airport Parking with shuttle services, starting from £8 per day.

You can compare prices and book parking through Airport Parking Shop or similar services.

Getting to Newcastle Airport

Newcastle Airport is located about 6 miles northwest of Newcastle city centre.

By car – Easily accessible via the A1 and A696 motorways, with clear signposting to the airport.

By Metro – The Tyne and Wear Metro connects the airport directly to Newcastle city centre and surrounding areas.

By bus – Several local bus services provide access to the airport from Newcastle and nearby towns.

Airlines and destinations from Newcastle Airport

Newcastle Airport serves a variety of airlines, offering flights across Europe and beyond. Key airlines include:

Jet2 – Flights to popular holiday Destinations in Spain, Greece, and Portugal.

easyJet – Budget-friendly flights to cities such as Amsterdam, Belfast, and London.

Ryanair – Low-cost flights to Destinations across Europe, including Spain, Poland, and Italy.

TUI Airways – Serving leisure Destinations, including the Canary Islands and the Caribbean.

British Airways – Domestic and international flights, including connections via London Heathrow.

For up-to-date flight information, visit the Newcastle Airport departures page.

Hotels near Newcastle Airport

If you need a place to stay near the airport, here are some options:

DoubleTree by Hilton Newcastle Airport – Located just outside the terminal, with rooms starting from £95 per night.

Premier Inn Newcastle Airport – A budget-friendly hotel within walking distance, with rooms from £50 per night.

Britannia Hotel Newcastle Airport – A mid-range option just a few minutes away, starting from £65 per night.

Check availability and book through Booking.com.

Booking an airport lounge

For a more comfortable wait, Newcastle Airport offers the Aspire Lounge, which provides:

Complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi.

Comfortable seating and workspaces.

Entry starting from £26 per person.

Lounge access can be booked via the Newcastle Airport website.

Additional tips for a smooth journey

Book in advance – Secure Parking, hotels, and lounge access early for the best rates.

Check traffic updates – Use AA Traffic News for real-time updates.

Use airport facilities – Newcastle Airport offers great shopping, dining, and relaxation options.

By planning ahead, you can ensure a smooth and stress-free experience at Newcastle Airport.

