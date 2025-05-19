Metro and bus schedules across the North East this Bank Holiday weekend

The three day weekend is nearly here, and we may be able to enjoy some warmer weather across the North East, but how can you get across the region?

May marks the first month of the year when we get to enjoy two Bank Holidays, although the two additional days are expected to cause disruption to local residents across the North East.

This is how the second Bank Holiday Monday of the month will impact local transport.

Engineers at Tyne and Wear Metro have called off their proposed strike action after a pay deal was agreed. | National World

Tyne and Wear Metro bank holiday timetable

Over Saturday and Sunday the system will run to schedule while a revised Sunday timetable frequency will be running on Monday, May 26.

The first four trains scheduled to run between South Shields and Pelaw and Pelaw to South Shields will not be running with a 900 repalcement bus running between South Shields and Heworth.

This is unrelated to the series of works taking place throughout May to improve services across the system.

Bus bank holiday timetables

Stagecoach is warning travellers across Tyne and Wear that Saturday and Sunday will run to timetable with Monday’s services running to a Sunday schedule. However, Services E1, E2, E6 will run to Saturday timetables.

This includes services across Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle, Gateshead and North Tyneside.

While Go North East have not announced their full schedule for the bank holiday, the company have previously kept to the schedules of other brands, with Saturday and Sunday services remaining unchanged and Monday options running to Sunday service.

