Bus company deny reports modern buses sent from North East to the North West

Bus company Go North East has refuted reports its higher-standard vehicles have been sent across the country to the North West.

The allegations were made by unions, with parent group Go Ahead having recently won a major contract in the area. Go North East also revealed it had not been notified of any official ballot for strike action after Unite the Union warned members could walk out after a a row with the firm over safety and treatment of staff.

The union claimed this week that drivers and engineers at depots in Tyneside, Northumberland and County Durham have been threatened with dismissal, suspended and sent home from work when health and safety issues are raised. Go North East has insisted that the safety of passengers is the company’s top priority.

A spokesman for Go North East said: “Go North East is committed to ensuring the highest safety standards at all times. At all our depots, we have strict safety policies and procedures in place which are in line with the latest industry standards and recommendations. These safety protocols ensure the protection of both drivers and passengers.

Go North East have announced cuts to a raft of services across the North East | LDRS

On the separate matter of industrial action, we have not received any notification of a formal workplace ballot for strike action. Additionally, I can confirm the suggestion that modern buses are being sent to Manchester is entirely incorrect.”

The comments came after councillors in Northumberland from both sides of the political divide voiced concerns on the dispute.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for communities and Conservative councillor for the Prudhoe South ward Coun Gordon Stewart said: “The safety of the public and staff have to be paramount above everything else, negotiations must continue.

“The services affected in Tynedale during the last strike had a huge detrimental effect upon all communities along the routes. People were threatened with losing their jobs as they couldn’t get to work, local business were severely impacted and people were forced to walk home late at night alone are just a few of the horror stories.

“The taxpayers subsidise many of the routes. Tynedale needs modern clean and reliable buses, not cast-offs.”

Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Health and safety should be the top priority to ensure safe travel for both employees and passengers using our services.

“It is crucial that our bus services operate correctly and safely, and that staff are in a position to raise any concerns they may have. I hope these concerns are acknowledged and addressed through open discussions.

“The public deserves safe, reliable, and affordable public transport.”