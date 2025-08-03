EasyJet has put 11 new routes on sale from Newcastle Airport for summer 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement will more than doubling the number of destinations now on its network from Newcastle, with new destinations across Europe and beyond available to book now.

Fares start from just £28.99 with thousands of package holidays already available via easyJet holidays to a range of brand-new destinations for the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit: Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

New services are set to take off from next summer to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, Greek Islands Rhodes and Corfu, Algarve gateway Faro in Portugal as well as Malta, Prague, the Spanish city of Reus and an exclusive route connecting Newcastle to Nice in the south of France.

Direct connections to North Africa are also set to operate from Newcastle, with services to the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm-El-Sheikh and Enfidha in Tunisia.

EasyJet’s new route from Newcastle to Antalya will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays from 29 March next year with services to Enfidha, Nice and Faro also starting 29 March will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Malta will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 30 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And new services to Dalaman and Reus will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 31 March with flights to Corfu departing twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from 3 April.

Further into summer easyJet’s new service from Newcastle to Prague will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 August and from 3 August easyJet will fly to Sharm El Sheikh twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We’re delighted to be putting 11 new routes on sale from Newcastle for next summer as we gear up to the opening of our new base, which is enabling us to provide greater direct connectivity and choice for customers in the North East to even more destinations across Europe and North Africa, all with great value fares and fantastic service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, added:"Today’s announcement that easyJet has put flights on sale to 11 additional destinations for summer 2026, including a brand-new direct service to Nice, is fantastic news for our passengers.

“The hundreds of thousands of low-cost seats, alongside the thousands of package holidays already on sale, provide our passengers with even more choice and great value when planning their summer getaways.

“It’s another exciting step towards easyJet opening its new base at Newcastle Airport in March.”