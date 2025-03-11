The big week is here, but getting down to London may be a struggle for some Newcastle fans.

This will be the second time in three years Eddie Howe’s side are making their way down to the capital for the League Cup Final, but while the squad should have no isses getting to Wembley for the big day, the same can’t be said for the thousands of fans heading south.

Before Newcastle United even reached the final LNER, the main operator on the East Coast Main Line which runs between Newcastle and London, announced weekend work to improve the infrustructure.

These works are still set to take place this weekend, although additional services are expected to run as fans work their way to and from the capital.

Major planned engineering work is taking place between Northallerton on both Saturday and Sunday. This will not impact anyone travelling on Friday or Monday. While this work takes place, LNER will operate a reduced service between the two stations in both directions via a diversionary route. Journey times will be extended by up to 60 minutes.

Due to planned engineering work, LNER weekday shuttle services between Newcastle and York will be running to amended times on the Friday and Monday, meaning anyone splitting their journey to save money will need to keep an eye on liver service times.

Despite these issues, LNER has confirmed the company will run additional services between London and Newcastle across the weekend. These leave Newcastle at 12:20pm and 2:20pm and terminate at York, allowing fans to connect to existing LNER services heading further south.

Special Newcastle to London trains will run at 7:23am and 7:52 on matchday to allow fans the chance to head down on the day of the match, while additional services will run direct from London Kings Cross to Newcastle at 9:30pm and 10pm.

Once in London, there are part closures on the DLR, Elizabeth, Lioness, Mildmay, Waterloo and City and Windrush Lines, although it is not thought these will impact fans heading towards Wembley from Central London.

Wembley Stadium is serviced by two stations, Wembley Park which is served by the Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines, as well as Wembley Park, a slightly longer walk which is serviced by Lioness and Bakerloo lines. The first of the two stations gives fans the iconic walk down Wembley Way towards the stadium.