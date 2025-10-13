Newcastle Airport announces two new routes including European city favourite

Flights are now underway from Newcastle Airport to a duo of new destinations.

The airline’s first flight to Budapest departed the multi-award-winning Airport on 9 October and services will operate every Thursday and Sunday.

The following day saw the inaugural flight to Marrakech take off, with flights scheduled every Tuesday and Friday.

Since going on sale, the airline and airport claims both destinations have seen strong customer demand.

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, passengers were surprised with complimentary drinks, sweet treats and handy city guides at the boarding gates.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted that Jet2.com has further strengthened its commitment to Newcastle Airport with the launch of new routes to Budapest and Marrakech.

"These new services provide our passengers with even more choice and reflect the growing demand for connectivity from the North East to destinations across the world.

“It was fantastic to celebrate the first flights with Jet2.com and our passengers, and we are confident both destinations will be hugely popular."

A Jet2.com spokesperson added: “Since going on sale with these new routes to Marrakech and Budapest from Newcastle Airport, we have experienced a phenomenal reaction with customers jumping at the chance to book our award-winning flights and holidays.

“We are very excited to be giving holidaymakers in the region even more choice, as well as the opportunity to explore these incredible destinations. It is fantastic to be waving off our first flights, and we have no doubt they will be in high demand.”