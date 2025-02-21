Newcastle Airport reopens popular bar with fresh look after major renovation
The outlet has been transformed over the past 12 weeks into a more modern space where up to 330 passengers can relax and enjoy food and drinks – opening just in time for the busy February half-term holiday.
To celebrate Bar 11’s reopening, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by Airport staff in collaboration with SSP, the company behind the bar who specialise in food travel.
Dean Ward, Director of Commercial at Newcastle Airport, said: “We know Bar 11 is one of our most popular catering outlets therefore we are delighted to share the results of the refurbishment today.
“The outlet’s stylish new design and spectacular views of the airfield provide our passengers with a vibrant, family-friendly space where they can relax and enjoy delicious food and drinks before their flight.
“It complements the other fantastic catering outlets in the department lounge and we look forward to welcoming passengers to Bar 11 on their next visit to the Airport.”
Cathy Granby, Business Development Director for SSP UK and Ireland, added: “We have a long-standing partnership with Newcastle Airport and the refurbishment of Bar 11 is the latest investment in our offering here.
“We also opened Aster and Thyme last year and alongside some of our franchise brands such as Starbucks and Burger King, have a wide-ranging offer to suit the needs of all passengers at the Airport.”
The venue, which now features wooden panelling and murals celebrating the North East’s famous landmarks on the walls, offers a range of seating options, from booths to tables by the floor-to-ceiling windows which provide passengers with an impressive view of the airfield.
In addion to drinks at the bar, the site also offers a full menu including early morning breakfast options for those travelling early.
The airport, which serves much of the North East inlcuding Newcastle, Sunderland and South Tyneside, was named the best airport in the world at the Routes World Conference 2024 and retained the global ‘Best Airport’ award in the 0-5 million passengers category for the second year running.
