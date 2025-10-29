Newcastle Airport wins national award following £60m investment

Newcastle Airport has been crowned Star UK Airport at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Voted for by travel professionals, the accolade recognises the Airport’s exceptional support for travel agents.

The prestigious awards, hosted by one of the UK’s leading travel trade news publications, celebrate excellence and outstanding service across the industry.

Newcastle International Airport.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are incredibly proud to be named Star UK Airport at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards for the fourth year in a row.

“This achievement reflects the hard work of our teams and the strong, trusted partnerships we have built with travel agents, tour operators and the wider travel industry.

“These collaborations are key to delivering greater connectivity and choice for our passengers and it is fantastic that our efforts have once again been recognised by those who we work so closely with.”

The award comes as the Airport is preparing for its busiest year ever in 2026 when it expects to welcome six million passengers.

To support this significant growth, the Airport will have invested nearly £60m including enhancing the passenger experience by extending the terminal to create a larger departure lounge and international baggage hall.

Laura Hartshorne, Aviation Sales Manager at Newcastle Airport, added: “We have fantastic relationships with our travel partners and their continued support helps showcase everything Newcastle Airport has to offer.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and look forward to building on this success in the future.”