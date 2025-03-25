Major plans for an extension at Newcastle International Airport have been unveiled.

Airport bosses are hoping to build an improved baggage claim area and bigger departure lounge to help reduce overcrowding during busy periods and offer a better experience for passengers.

Plans have been lodged with Newcastle City Council for a three-storey extension of the airport’s eastern terminal, aimed at boosting its capacity.

If the project is given the green light by civic centre planners, it would pave the way for an extra luggage carousel to be installed and new shops, bars, or food outlets to open.

The airport said that the extra baggage area would offer additional capacity to help meet the demand of large international flights arriving from destinations like Dubai.

Extra seating would also be provided in an expanded departure lounge.

In its planning application, the airport states: “The proposed use of the terminal extension is to allow additional space within the international baggage arrivals area and departure lounge. A terminal capacity assessment was undertaken last year to assess areas of the existing terminal that are reducing the passenger experience due to their scale and efficiency. Both the international baggage arrivals and departure lounge were identified.

“Namely due to delays in baggage arriving on lines and long waiting periods. The departure lounge was also identified due to a lack of available seating in retail/refreshment areas.

As a result of the above, the proposed extension would create additional space to alleviate congestion in the existing areas.

“The additional space in the international baggage arrivals area would provide an additional baggage carousel. This would help to improve efficiency to ensure the Airport can meet demand when larger aircraft such as the Emirates arrives during the early afternoon peak.

“The extension to the departure lounge would allow additional space to add retail or refreshment facilities with views out across the Airport apron. This would provide additional seating areas to alleviate congestion during peak summer periods.”

A decision on whether the extension can be built is expected to be made by the city council’s planning committee at an unconfirmed date.

If built, the extension would match the height of the existing terminal building.

The airport added the proposals represented a “well-designed scheme, providing essential infrastructure for the city to improve the passenger experience”.

The airport announced its best ever financial results last year, with total revenues increasing by 22% to £79.1m in 2023 and its operating profit growing by 36% to stand at £33.9m. It was named the overall winner at the World Routes Conference in 2024 and was crowned as the best in the UK and Ireland at the 2024 Travel Industry Awards.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service also revealed recently how the airport’s ownership could be on the verge of changing.

The seven local councils in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and Durham, who own 51% of the airport, were due to meet earlier this month to consent to the sale of the remaining 49% stake, currently held by infrastructure investment manager InfraBridge. However, those meetings were subsequently delayed and the identity of the potential buyer is yet to be disclosed.

