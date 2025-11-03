Nexus announces five day line closure impacting Newcastle Airport

Tyne and Wear Metro users are set to be impacted by a five day line closure later this month.

A busy section of Metro line in Newcastle is to close for five days to allow for essential investment in new track and associated equipment.

The planned closure will see buses replace trains between Regent Centre and Airport from Wednesday, November 26 to Sunday, November 30.

Tyne and Wear Metro passengers are set to be impacted by a line closure at the end of the month. | Nexus

The affected route will re-open to Metro services as usual on Monday December 1.

The works will involve the renewal of track materials at the Ponteland Road Metro bridge at Bank Foot.

Metro operator Nexus, said the work forms part of its wider Asset Renewal Programme – which involves the modernisation of key Metro infrastructure including tracks and overhead lines.

Replacement buses will replace trains during the closure and provide a frequent service for customers. The buses will operate from Regent Centre Interchange to Newcastle International Airport and will be given the 901 number.

Customers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling through the affected area.

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “This is essential investment in new track and associated equipment to ensure that Metro continues to reliably serve our Airport line for many years to come.

“This work can only be carried out safely during a five-day closure period. The track at Ponteland Road bridge carries hundreds of Metro services every day and needs renewals work.

“There is no good time to close a section of line, but we need to carry out this project to ensure that this vital section of the Metro system is future proofed and reliable for the long term and therefore minimise disruption to customers.

“A frequent replacement bus service will run in the affected area so that customers can still travel around on public transport. The buses will get everyone to where they need to be on the Metro network during the closure.”

The car park at Bank Foot Metro Station will be closed during the works to allow for a compound.

Bank Foot level crossing will also be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians over the five days, due to the scope of the track renewal works.