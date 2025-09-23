North East of England hit by Britain’s worst train cancellation rates

Data has shown how far the North East falls behind the rest of the country when it comes to cancellations on trains.

According to Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures analysed by the BBC, the North East had the highest

The data looked at the percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 and August 16, 2025.

A total of 4.5% of the stops across the region through this period were cancelled, compared to the England average of 3.5%.

Each of the ten most impacted stations were in London, although the data has also confirmed Hartlepool, Sunderland and Metrocentre were the stations worst hit across the region.

Those cancellations were among about three million cancelled stops in Britain of a scheduled 89 million.

A total of 5.9% of stops at Hartlepool were cancelled, compared to 5.8% at Metrocentre in Gateshead and Sunderland.

Newcastle Central, the busiest station in the region, saw 3.5% of stops cancelled. St Albans City was the worst impacted station with a total of 7.6% of services not leaving the site.

Elsewhere across the region, Middlesbrough hit 5% while Darlington and Durham hit 3.1% and 2.9% respectively.

After the North East, the worst impacted area in the Uk was the South West, which saw 4.2% of stops cancelled.

In comparison, the best region was Scotland, where just 2% of services left passengers frustrated.