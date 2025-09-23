North East of England hit by Britain’s worst train cancellation rates

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:01 BST
Data has shown how far the North East falls behind the rest of the country when it comes to cancellations on trains.

According to Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures analysed by the BBC, the North East had the highest

The data looked at the percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 and August 16, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Data has shown how far the North East falls behind the rest of the country when it comes to cancellations on trains. placeholder image
Data has shown how far the North East falls behind the rest of the country when it comes to cancellations on trains.

A total of 4.5% of the stops across the region through this period were cancelled, compared to the England average of 3.5%.

Each of the ten most impacted stations were in London, although the data has also confirmed Hartlepool, Sunderland and Metrocentre were the stations worst hit across the region.

Those cancellations were among about three million cancelled stops in Britain of a scheduled 89 million.

A total of 5.9% of stops at Hartlepool were cancelled, compared to 5.8% at Metrocentre in Gateshead and Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle Central, the busiest station in the region, saw 3.5% of stops cancelled. St Albans City was the worst impacted station with a total of 7.6% of services not leaving the site.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s biggest news and sport headlines

Elsewhere across the region, Middlesbrough hit 5% while Darlington and Durham hit 3.1% and 2.9% respectively.

After the North East, the worst impacted area in the Uk was the South West, which saw 4.2% of stops cancelled.

In comparison, the best region was Scotland, where just 2% of services left passengers frustrated.

Related topics:North EastEnglandBritainData
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice