The 10 worst railway stations in the North East ranked by train cancellations

According to Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures analysed by the BBC, the North East had the highest

The data looked at the percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 and August 16, 2025.

A total of 4.5% of the stops across the region through this period were cancelled, compared to the England average of 3.5%.

Each of the ten most impacted stations were in London, although the data has also confirmed Hartlepool, Sunderland and Metrocentre were the stations worst hit across the region.

These are the worst impacted stations across the North East.

1 . Hartlepool Train Station 5.9% of services at Hartlepool station were cancelled.

3 . Sunderland Station 5.8% of services at Sunderland station were cancelled.