Tickets now on sale for customers planning to use new Northumberland Line station

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:51 BST
Customers planning to use a new station on the Northumberland Line can now buy tickets for their journeys, ahead of the opening next week.

Blyth Bebside – the fourth station built on the line – will open on Sunday, 19 October and the first service is due to depart at 8.23am.

Customers will be able to travel to Newcastle in under 30 minutes, paying just £2.10 for an off-peak single ticket and £4.20 for a return.

A Northumberland Line service in Ashington. Picture: Northernplaceholder image
A Northumberland Line service in Ashington. Picture: Northern

Tickets can now be bought on the Northern website and app, from ticket vending machines and over the counter at station ticket offices.

It comes after the Northumberland Line reopened to passengers – for the first time in 60 years – in December 2024. Since then, they have used it to make more than 650,000 journeys.

Paul Henry, programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “We’ve been working hard to get ready for the opening of Blyth Bebside and are excited that the wait is almost over.

“People will soon be able to make the most of our affordable and reliable services, whether they’re travelling into Newcastle for work and taking a trip to enjoy a day out in Blyth.

“We’re delighted to see the Northumberland Line is proving to be so popular, as it has been used to make more than than 650,000 journeys so far.”

Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council, added: "Everyone involved with this project should feel incredibly proud to see another station opening next week.

"The number of passenger journeys has been amazing so far, and the opening of Blyth Bebside brings the completion of the whole project that step closer.

"We're looking forward to even more people enjoying the benefits of the line in the very near future."

