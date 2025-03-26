The team behind the Tyne and Wear Metro have warned the system “is expected to be extremely busy” due to the Newcastle United city centre celebration this weekend.

It was announced earlier this week that Eddie Howe’s squad will ride an open top bus around the city centre in Newcastle before heading to the Town Moor, where they will be greeted by thousands of fans.

The parade will begin from 4pm with fans able to access the ticketed Town Moor event earlier in the day, resulting in a huge logistical effort from those across the city.

Metro and bus services across the city will be impacted by Carabao Cup celebration events this weekend | Nexus (main), Getty Images (inset)

The full list of closed roads and parking restrictions were issued on Tuesday, March 25 while Nexus, the company behind the Tyne and Wear Metro, has issued travel advice for those heading across the North East over the weekend.

For the event on Saturday, March 29, the service’s warning reads: “Public transport is expected to be extremely busy on Saturday 29 March due to Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup trophy celebration event.

“Newcastle city centre and routes in and out of the city will be extremely busy with hundreds of thousands of people expected to turn up to celebrate.

“Anyone heading in and out of Newcastle on Saturday for work, leisure or to join this event, are advised to plan their journeys in advance and to expect queues and disruption.

“The impact of the event may be felt across the entire Metro and bus networks and it is unlikely services will keep to timetable.”

The Town Moor event will be open from 2pm with the event running until 8pm.

The advice continues: “Metro trains will be very busy on Saturday.

“All customers are advised to plan ahead, leave plenty of time for their journeys, wherever they are travelling, and expect queues.

“Customers are advised to check the Pop App and X feed (@My_Metro ) for the latest information.

“To help manage the crowds, Ilford Road and West Jesmond Metro stations will be exit only from 3pm on Saturday.

“Some other Metro station closures in Newcastle city centre may also be required on the day. Our customer service teams will closely monitor this and help customers with information and advice if it is required.”

Bus services across the city will also be impacted by the road closures, with Eldon Square Bus Station set to close to make way for the parade.

Nexus said: “Most bus routes will be diverted due to road closures in and around Newcastle city centre. This will mean buses will not be able to stop or depart from normal bus stops in these locations or may not be able to access the city centre at all.

“While Percy Street is closed to traffic for the bus parade, there will be a temporary closure of Eldon Square Bus station and Haymarket Bus station starting approximately 4.00pm.

“Please note, as like normal Saturdays, bus services will also start to run a reduced service from 8pm.”

