Tyne Bridge road closures warning next week as restoration works hit latest milestone

Restoration works on the Tyne Bridge will hit a fresh milestone next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineers have been working for almost a year on the multi-million pound refurbishment of the rusted North East icon, which had been in dire need of a facelift following more than two decades since its last major maintenance.

Contractors have now completed critical structural fixes on the hangers on the eastern side of the crossing, the supporting structures which carry the weight of the tens of thousands of vehicles which use it each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restoration works on the Tyne Bridge, Newcastle. Photo: Andrew Heptinstall Photography. | Andrew Heptinstall Photography

They are now preparing to move across to the opposite side of the grade II* listed bridge.

The team carrying out the repairs has been working inside the tight confines of a 1.5m-high bridge deck void beneath the Tyne Bridge’s eastern footway since last April – initially clearing out build-ups of dirt, rust and nine tonnes of pigeon guano, before repairing and repainting work could start.

But their inspections revealed that the support hangers were in need of “essential” strengthening too, with several sections of steel bracing having “corroded beyond repair”.

That complex task has now been finished, but must now be replicated on the opposite side of the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The switch-over means that roadworks on the bridge highway will be moving next week, though traffic will remain restricted to one lane in each direction.

Three full overnight road closures of the Tyne Bridge are planned from 8pm to 6am from March 4 to 6, with pedestrian and cycle access also blocked on March 6.

From Friday, March 7, walkers and cyclists crossing the bridge will have to use the eastern footway.

It is hoped the bridge will have been restored to its former glory in time for its 100th anniversary celebrations in October 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there remains significant concern over the final tranche of government funding for the project that is yet to be delivered.

The Department for Transport has provided local councils with £35.2 million so far for a restoration of both the bridge and Central Motorway, but a final £6.2 million which was promised by Rishi Sunak has since been placed under review by Labour.

Labour councillor Juna Sathian, cabinet member for climate and transport at Newcastle City Council, said: “We’re almost one year into this four-year programme, and it is impressive to see the work that has taken place so far as we restore an icon to its former glory.

“These are really important works to not only preserve the bridge for future generations, but also to maintain a key asset of our highways infrastructure, used by up to 70,000 vehicles a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This next milestone is testament to the dedication of all the teams involved, who are hugely proud to be part of the restoration of this iconic structure.”

Restoration works on the Tyne Bridge. Photo: Newcastle City Council. | Newcastle City Council

Scaffolding on the Gateshead side of the bridge is in the process of being removed, gradually unveiling the work that has been completed so far and sections of the structure returned to its traditional green colour.

Grit blasting is now being carried out around the bridge’s Newcastle Quayside tower, alongside in-depth inspections and cleaning underneath the main span of the bridge.

Steven Garrigan, divisional director at contractors Esh Construction, said: “As a North East-headquartered contractor, we take great pride in delivering this vital project which holds immense significance for the region. Achieving this latest milestone is down to the collaboration, hard work and dedication from all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside this, we are also working closely within the local community to make a difference. From engaging with more than 2,000 students from both Newcastle and Gateshead schools to offering 450 days of work experience, we want to ensure that this project, that means so much to so many, inspires the next generation of construction workers.”