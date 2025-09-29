Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has hailed the significance of this weekend’s 200th anniversary of the railways.

It’s now two centuries since the birth of the modern railway, when the Stockton to Darlington public line in north-east England became the world's first to use steam locomotives.

Metro operator Nexus has explained how the anniversary was a major milestone and a landmark moment.

It joins with other rail industry partners in celebrating rail’s remarkable heritage and importance over the weekend.

Without the work of those who pioneered the creation of railways in the early 19th Century there might never have been the Tyne and Wear Metro system that we know today, Nexus said.

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “Today we rightly recognise and celebrate the 200th anniversary of the railways.

“It was an invention which changed the world, and we are delighted to mark this landmark moment, which is momentous for our industry.

“Without those who pioneered steam locomotion back in the 1820s there may not have been the Tyne and Wear Metro that we know and love today.

“We’re proud that our Metro system is a small part of the storied history of rail, and, of course, that north east England is where it all began 200 years ago.”

“We’re privileged to join with other railway industry colleagues on such a very special occasion and recognise this amazing achievement.

“Today, the Metro system carries over 30 million customer journeys a year. It provides connectivity for people heading to places of work and leisure. It’s become part of everyday life in our region, and we’re looking to a bright future as we continue to roll out our new fleet of trains.

“This has all been possible thanks to the forward thinking of a small group of pioneers in Georgian England – not least George Stephenson - who successfully created the first the first steam-hauled passenger service running on a public railway from Stockton to Darlington in 1825.

“It was quite simply an incredible achievement, and it’s one which has stood the test of time.”