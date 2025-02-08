CCTV from a Morrisons Local store shows missing woman Charlene Hobbs on the day before she was last seen as police continue to investigate her disappearance.

Police have released CCTV footage of missing woman Charlene Hobbs in an appeal for new information from the public.

The footage shows Charlene, 36, in Morrisons Local, Adamsdown, Cardiff on July 23 2024, the day before she was last seen.

She hasn’t been seen for over six months, with the last confirmed sighting of her being a mobile phone photograph taken at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown at 06:07am on July 24 2024.

Police say Charlene’s hair was in a bun, and she was wearing a dark strapless top - adding that she has a distinctive dragon tattoo on her back.

South Wales Police say they’re continuing to act on information received, and are reviewing over a thousand hours of public and private CCTV following reports of possible sightings of Charlene.

The force has made enquiries at over 250 addresses and has searched derelict premises, vehicles, open land and waterways across South Wales, which will continue. Statements have also been taken from over 50 people since the investigation began.

People living in the Splott and Roath areas of Cardiff have been asked to help the search by checking their outbuildings and empty properties where Charlene may have taken shelter.

Matt Powell, Detective Chief Inspector, from South Wales Police, said: "We remain determined to find Charlene, with specialist teams of officers and staff dedicated to this investigation who are focused on finding Charlene and returning her to her family.

“Charlene is a mother, a sister, a daughter, and a friend to many. Like us, they are all extremely concerned for her welfare and are desperate for answers. I still firmly believe that answers lie in the community, and that someone will have key information that will help us find Charlene - any information, no matter how insignificant someone may feel it is, may help us find Charlene.”

South Wales Police have asked people who believe they can help to contact them, quoting reference 2400353044. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information and video footage such as from mobile phones, CCTV cameras, doorbells or dashcams can be submitted here.