Watch the moment a dangerous driver reached speeds of over 80mph and drove head-on towards oncoming traffic, before he was rammed off the road by police.

Dramatic video shows the moment a dangerous driver reached speeds of over 80mph and drove on the wrong side of the road during a police chase.

On October 15, police spotted a black Ford Focus displaying false registration plates on the A631 - travelling away from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, into Nottinghamshire.

When the car failed to stop, a pursuit began, with the vehicle reaching speeds of over 80mph as it travelled away from Bawtry.

PC Haddon Smith draws his taser. | Nottinghamshire Police

The driver overtook members of the public and drove on the wrong side of the road, head-on towards oncoming traffic, forcing other motorists to take evasive action. As the Ford went back to the right side of the road, it collided with another motorist’s car - causing minor damage.

Officers ended the pursuit by making tactical contact with the Ford, just over Scaftworth Hill, on the approach towards the village of Everton. The Ford veered off the road and into a field and the driver ran from the car.

During a short foot pursuit, PC Haddon Smith drew his Taser, before arresting the 31-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, going equipped for theft, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been released on conditional bail in relation to the incident.