A man who admitted to driving dangerously while under the influence of cocaine at a junction near Hemel Hempstead was given a suspended jail sentence.

Alan Smith, 37, from Poynton in Stockport, was given a 24-month suspended sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work, eight days of rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £1,500 in prosecution costs.

On 17 October 2023, he had pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving but changed his plea to guilty before his trial.

Smith has also been given a three-year driving ban for his reckless driving along the M25.

He caused the seven-vehicle collision when he was driving on the M25 motorway shortly before 6.27am on Friday 24 February, 2023, near the exit slip road at junction 22 for St Albans.

Smith passed several slower moving vehicles including a mobile crane and a white car in lane two prior to the collision.

He was driving a blue MAN heavy haulage goods vehicle when he indicated and changed from lane three into lane two without making sufficient checks that it was safe to do so.

Hertfordshire Constabulary found this led to the massive car crashing into a grey Toyota Corolla on the near side, which span out of control across the carriageway. This vehicle collided with a further five cars on the carriageway.

Hertfordshire Constabulary described the crash as ‘serious’ with a man in his 60s sustaining life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. However, the authorities have since confirmed that driver survived.

Also the police force has confirmed Smith fled the scene, he was eventually caught by officers 100 miles north of the collision. Police officers completed tests to discover he had cocaine in his system.

Detective Constable Peter Hoddy, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “While the pain and suffering for those involved in the collision will be hard to forget, I hope that this result from the court has sent out a strong warning to anyone who believes they are above the law.