Watch as a caller tells a 999 operator, “She’s been cut up mate” after a woman is viciously attacked - before police arrest leaders of the drug gang she was in debt too.

Dramatic video shows the moment police raid drug gang leader’s home - finding 22k worth of Class A drugs and 10k in cash - after a woman was viciously attacked.

The attack, which happened on January 7 2019, left the woman with life changing facial injuries.

Police say she had been lured there by the enforcer of a drugs gang because she owed a £500 debt. The gang wanted to show what would happen to other drug users within Oswestry if they did not pay their debts on time.

West Mercia Police identified that the gang responsible was a Merseyside based gang who were pumping Class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin, into Oswestry in what was nicknamed the ‘Boris’ line.The gang was exploiting vulnerable young people and making them sell drugs on their behalf.

On July 11 2019, officers travelled to Merseyside, and with the support of Merseyside Police, raided addresses which resulted in the arrests of seven people including two of the gang’s leaders - brothers James and Josh Mason. Adam Mcardle, the third leader of the gang, was arrested later.

14 defendants were convicted for their involvement with the ‘Boris’ drugs line. Adam Mcardle received a life sentence. James Mason was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Josh Mason was sentenced to 8 years in prison.