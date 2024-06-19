Ecuador: Moment waves of mud and debris crash through major tourist city as landslide kills 6 and injures 19
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic video shows waves of mud crashing through an Ecuadorian city with a landslide killing at least six people and injuring 19 others.
Floods of mud and debris can be seen flowing rapidly across the city, as police and emergency services conduct rescue operations.
The fatal mudslide reportedly occurred on June 16 in Baños de Agua Santa. Baños is a popular tourist destination in central Ecuador, with visitors using its natural environment for activities like kayaking and biking. Known as the "Gateway to the Amazon”, Baños is the last city situated in the mountain region before arriving at the Amazon Jungle.
Rainstorms have hit parts of Central and South America in recent days. Multiple countries have issued warnings of the risk of landslides, rock falls and flooding.
Writing in a post on X, Roberto Luque, Ecuador’s minister of public works, said: “My solidarity with all the families that have been affected.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.