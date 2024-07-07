This video More videos

Uplifting video captures the joyous crowd response as Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the WINNING penalty - putting England into the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

England fans cheered with delight - and shock - as the final goal went in the net during a tense penalty shootout against Switzerland - putting Gareth Southgate’s team in the semi-finals.

England Euro 2024: UK's biggest bar celebrates final penalty WIN! | Brewdog Waterloo

Joyous video captures the moment a packed room filled with hopeful football fans - finally had a reason to celebrate - and took to dancing, singing and one reveller even being lifted onto her friend’s shoulders.

The happy scenes took place at Brewdog Waterloo - the UK’s biggest bar - where ex-England footballer, Peter Crouch, also records his hit podcast.

